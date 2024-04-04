Pueblo remembers the assassination of Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior 56 years later

PUEBLO, Colo. — Thursday marked 56 years since Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior was assassinated in Memphis.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Pueblo in remembrance of Reverend Doctor King.

It took place at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and Emmet Till statue which is on Grand Avenue near I-25 and 29th street.

KOAA 5 Photojournalist Carl Winder Ray Brown at a wreath-laying ceremony remembering the assassination of Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior. April 4th, 2024.

Ray Brown is on the Pueblo Martin Luther King Junior Day Commission. Brown laid the wreath during Thursday's ceremony, saying it's important to preserve Reverend Doctor King's legacy.

"We continue to mourn and we really want people to understand and know. Doctor King was here, he lived, and we are still proud of him," said Brown during Thursday's ceremony.

Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior was standing on the second-floor balcony of the Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968 when he was shot and killed.

Doctor King's son, his son's wife, and their daughter made a trip to Memphis Thursday, visiting the National Civil Rights Museum to remember and honor their late father.

