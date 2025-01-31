Pueblo receiving money from the EPA to help clean up the city

PUEBLO — Pueblo is getting more money to clean up the city.

The Environmental Protection Agency is giving the Steel City $750,000.

Pueblo City Government will use the money to conduct environmental tests in neighborhoods for hazardous materials, along with organizing clean-ups.

One of the clean-ups will be at El Centro Del Quinto Sol Recreation Center on the east side of the city.

It's an older building, so crews will be checking for the presence of things like lead paint and asbestos.

"It'll be upgraded without having those hazards and it'll be a safer, cleaner facility for the public to use," said Scott Hobson with Planning & Community Development.

The cleanup at the east side rec center is expected to start before the end of this year.

