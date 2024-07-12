Pueblo receives a new grant that aims to help streamline emergency response

PUEBLO — A new grant will help relieve resources in Pueblo for faster emergency response. The Direct Others to Services (DOTS) program is meant to help streamline emergency response.

The team helps decongest dispatch lines by connecting people who misuse 911 with the right resources.

The program is expected to get more than $7,000 from the Caring for Colorado Foundation. The money will be used to buy ramps for DOTS clients which addresses a common reason for 911 calls.

"One of the things that impact(s) people most is they can't get out of their home to get to a vehicle to go to their appointments, and so ramps is a big part of helping them with their medical appointments," said Pueblo Fire Chief Barb Huber.

The DOTS program was created in 2019 and averages about 1,000 calls per year for service.

