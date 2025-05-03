Pueblo Public Works working to make skatepark on the east side more accessible

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A park on the east side of Pueblo is getting some upgrades. Pueblo Public Works is working to make the El Centro Del Quinto Sol skatepark more accessible.

That includes improvements to sidewalks, pavement and parking to make it easier for people to do the following in the area:



walk

bike

drive

"This is going to be an important piece to make sure that (the) community is getting its share and to make sure that folks can utilize the facility and the services that are... great," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works.

A majority of the money for the project comes from a voter approved ballot measure in 2016 that funds capital improvement projects. The city expects the work to be done by the end of the year.

