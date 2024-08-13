Pueblo Public Works responding to storm damages, how to contact them

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo's Public Works Department says they are responding to storm damages, including several downed tree limbs.

News5 has crews in Pueblo. One of those downed trees is at the intersection of West 12th Street and Conley Street in the Mineral Palace neighborhood.

Trees and power lines down, street flooding in Pueblo following severe thunderstorm

Some roads are flooded in the city, including the intersection of McCulley Avenue and East Abriendo Avenue and by Fay's Crossing near the Riverwalk.

PUEBLO STREET FLOODING: McCulley and Abriendo off of I-25 is covered in water. Vehicle are still driving through it. This is after the rain storm that hit the city. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/O3bVU6zBNI — Carl Winder KOAA 🐢 (@CWinderKOAA) August 13, 2024

DOWNTOWN PUEBLO STREET FLOODING: Fay’s Crossing near the Riverwalk is also covered in water from the recent storm. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/ScxPbCt8uo — Carl Winder KOAA 🐢 (@CWinderKOAA) August 13, 2024

A roof also flew off due to the storm. It's in the parking lot of the Taco Bell on North Elizabeth Street.

A ROOF FLEW OFF IN PUEBLO FROM THE STORM: This is the aftermath from the storm earlier in Pueblo. A roof is in the parking lot near Taco Bell on Elizabeth. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/rfMiAVzyjX — Carl Winder KOAA 🐢 (@CWinderKOAA) August 13, 2024

Vision Ministry Family Christian Church, which is located near Highway 50 and North Elizabeth Street, is part of a complex where the roof blew off. There is water damage all over the place. The pastor tells News5 he is thankful no one was hurt.

The City of Pueblo says Public Works is working on cleanup as fast as possible. They ask that you be patient as they address damages at parks, in street ways and at other city owned property in Pueblo.

If you have damages in your area, you are asked to call Pueblo Public Works at (719)553-2295. Their office hours are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

