Pueblo Public Works fixing potholes following recent winter weather

PUEBLO — Pueblo street crews are dealing with the aftermath of the recent winter weather. Pueblo Public Works says since Saturday, crews have been called to 17 different parts of the city and have filled more than 100 potholes.

The department says this is because of the freeze-thaw cycle that causes damage on the streets. But the break from the cold weather this week is giving street crews a chance to catch up on filling potholes.

"Obviously, when the snow is falling, we're out there pushing snow around and immediately after the snow stops and melts away, then we're out there patching so, having some nice warm weather makes it easier to get out there and get that work done," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works.

If you have a pothole problem in Pueblo, you can call (719)553-2295.

