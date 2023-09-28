PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is serving a warrant Thursday afternoon near Columbian Elementary School.

According to police, the scene has been active for a couple of hours. They say the SWAT team is helping the department serve a warrant. Police say a suspect barricaded themselves in a home in the 1100 block of Palmer Ave.

The police department says there is no shelter-in-place for those who live in the area at this time.

According to Pueblo School District 60, Columbian Elementary is currently on secure perimeter status. The district says the status is put in place to make sure that no one enters the school.

Columbian Elementary is still planning to release students on time. Students at the entrance of the school on Bragdon Ave. The district says parents of Columbian students should expect delays at pick-up. There will be extra staff members outside to assist with pick-up.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

