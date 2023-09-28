PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department is serving a warrant Thursday afternoon near Columbian Elementary School.

According to police, the scene was active for a couple of hours, and officers began to clear the scene just before 5 p.m. Thursday. They say the SWAT team helped the department serve the warrant. Police say a suspect barricaded themselves in a home in the 1100 block of Palmer Ave.

The police department says that no shelter-in-place for those who lived in the area was issued.

According to Pueblo School District 60, Columbian Elementary was on secure perimeter status, but students were released on-time. The district said the status was put in place to make sure that no one entered the school.

According to police, one person was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant. It is unclear at this time if the suspect who barricaded themselves is the person in custody.

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