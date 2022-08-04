Pueblo police searching for information about fatal shooting in February

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department is looking for anyone who may have information about a fatal shooting that occurred on Feb. 4.

At approximately 11:27 p.m., police received information about a man that had been shot and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The shooting happened in the parking lot at the Pueblo Village Apartments at 2401 Alma Ave.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital and was identified as 23-year-old Daniel Christopher Howard.

Pueblo Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867) or go online. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

_____

