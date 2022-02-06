Pueblo man dies after shooting Friday

PUEBLO, Colorado — A man was shot and killed late Friday evening in Pueblo. It happened at around 11:30 p.m. at the Pueblo Village Apartments on Alma Avenue. The police department reports that the victim was given medical aid at the scene. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital after being driven there in a private vehicle.

The victim's identity, as well as the cause and manner of his death, will be released at the appropriate time by the Pueblo County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.