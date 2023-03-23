Pueblo Police make arrest in February homicide

PUEBLO, Colorado — The Pueblo Police Department arrested 30-year-old Francisco Jose Ruiz on a warrant Thursday morning for a homicide that happened in late February.

Ruiz was arrested on 1st-degree murder charges concerning the homicide of 34-year-old Heather Duran. Ruiz was taken into custody by the SWAT team and negotiators with the Pueblo Police Department in the 1100 block of E. Abriendo Ave. Police are still collecting additional evidence at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-STOP (7867).

