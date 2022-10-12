Pueblo Police investigating suspected homicide along Fountain Creek

PUEBLO — There's a large police presence along Fountain Creek near downtown Pueblo as officers investigate a suspected homicide.

According to a Pueblo Police spokesperson, someone in the area of E City Center and S Dayton Ave found the body of a man just before noon.

At this time, there is no information about the cause of death nor the name of the victim. That will come from the coroner's office after positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Police do not have any information about a potential suspect or suspects in this case, and no one is in custody at this time.

This is the second death investigation in Pueblo in the past 24 hours. Overnight, the body of a man was found on 13th St as a result of an apparent shooting.



