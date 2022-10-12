Homicide investigation launched following shooting on 13th St in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police are investigating an apparent shooting death from late Tuesday on 13th St. Preliminary information from the department states officers were called to the area of 13th St and Park Ave a little before midnight on a report of shots fired.

Officers found a deceased male at the scene. People living inside a home at that address were interviewed, but there's no information at this time about the possible identity of a suspect or suspects.

However, police believe this to be an isolated incident and do not know of any further threat to the public.

The Pueblo County Coroner will release the name of the victim after making positive identification and formal notification of the next of kin.

