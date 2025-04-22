Pueblo Police investigating after a 13-year-old dies from 25-foot fall onto gym floor

PUEBLO — A 13-year-old girl in Pueblo is dead after falling 25 feet onto a gym floor, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

News5 is in contact with the family and, to respect their privacy, is choosing not to identify her at the time of publishing this article since her identity has not been released publicly.

The incident took place on Friday, April 18, at the Rocky Mountain Service Employment & Redevelopment (RMSER) Empowerment Center along Lake Avenue.

According to police, the child was at the RMSER Employment Center for a youth "kickback" event. Police learned through their investigation that the child and four others had been exploring the building unsupervised when they found a ladder leading to the attic of the building.

While in the attic, the five were walking across the wooden beams when one child fell through the ceiling 25-feet to the gym floor below. Despite life-saving efforts from fire and rescue personnel on scene and at a local hospital, the girl died Friday evening.

News5 has reached out to RMSER for comment and is awaiting a response.

