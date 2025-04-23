'Joeylin was the brightest soul,' family remembers 13-year-old girl who died in fall

PUEBLO — The family of a 13-year-old girl, Joeylin Kenly McDonald, is opening up to make sure the community remembers who McDonald was days following her death.

McDonald, who died in a fall at an RMSER youth event at the Pueblo RMSER Empowerment Center on Friday, April 18th, was an active member of her community and school and will be remembered for the joy she brought others.

A student of the Connect Charter School in Pueblo, her family tells us she loved history and education, was heavily involved in the Pueblo youth pageant scene, and was runner up for Miss Pre-Teen 2024, and crowned Miss Spirit 2024.

McDonald was the third of six siblings and was also a member of the Rangers soccer team. The family has started a fundraiser for McDonald's funeral expenses that can be found after their statement below.

McDonald Family

Joeylin was the brightest soul in the world. She is smart, headstrong, beautiful, sassy, sweet, caring, and one hell of a hard worker. A true force to be reckoned with.



Joeylin is a student at Connect in Pueblo. She is all about education like her mama. This coming weekend, her team will be competing at the State History Day competition. Joeylin has many friends who honored her at school today (Tuesday) by wearing her favorite color, pink.



Joeylin played soccer for the Rangers, who are undefeated this season! This was her 10th year and 20th season. She enjoyed soccer very much. Joeylin is also an alumnus/contestant in the Miss Pueblo County Scholarship Pageant, where last year she was runner up for Miss Pre-Teen and also crowned Miss Spirit 2024. Joeylin absolutely loves the pageant and was involved with lots of community services around Pueblo.



Joeylin dances for Sarah Shaw. She has been dancing for many years, jazz, tap, hip hop, and ballet. She has a recital coming up in May. She has been dancing since she was 7 years old.



The most important part of Joeylin is her family. She is extremely dedicated to her brothers and sisters, and you could never decide if she was a mama's girl or a daddy's girl. She holds a special bond with each and every one of her five siblings. Mourning the loss of such a beautiful soul will be a daily task for the rest of our lives.



Joeylin is one of a kind and will never be forgotten.

The McDonald Family

The McDonald Family

Following her death, RMSER of Pueblo sent us the following statement:

It is with profoundly broken hearts that we at RMSER mournfully share with you the heartbreaking news of a tragic loss within our community. On Friday evening, during a Youth Kickback event at the Pueblo RMSER Empowerment Center, a precious young soul, Joeylin, age 13, tragically passed away in an accident.



Joeylin was a bright and beloved light in our community, and her sudden passing is a devastating blow to all who knew and loved her. While the exact circumstances of this tragedy remain under investigation, we ask you all to join us in lifting in loving support and deep prayer Joeylin, her family, friends, and all who are grieving during this unimaginable time.



Due to the investigation that is happening, RMSER Pueblo Empowerment Center is CLOSED until at least Monday, April 29, 2025 - this cancellation includes the RMSER Pantry. Specifically, RMSER will inform you when the Center reopens.



Thank you for your understanding and patience.



Rocky Mountain SER staff

