Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Pueblo Police Detectives found fentanyl and over $100,000 in merchandise while conducting a search warrant

Detectives found fentanyl and over $100,000 in merchandise while conducting a search warrant
Pueblo Police made an arrest while conducting a search warrant
Pueblo Police Department
The Pueblo Police Department arrested 36-year old Anthony Obley after conducting a search warrant. Detectives found merchandise and fentanyl during the search.
Pueblo Police made an arrest while conducting a search warrant
Posted at 3:50 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 17:50:03-04

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department made an arrest after finding fentanyl and merchandise while conducting a search warrant. It happened on the 2400 block of Tucci Ln. near Lake Minnequa in Pueblo.

The search was conducted by the Pueblo Police Departments Special Investigations Unit and Crimes Against Property Unit.

Detectives arrested 36-year-old Anthony Obley on charges of Special Offender and Distribution.

Below is a list of what detectives found while conducting the search warrant:

  • 12 guns
  • Over 63 grams of fentanyl
  • Over $10,000 in cash
  • Over $100,000 in stolen merchandise from area retail stores
  • Over 17 pounds of marijuana

Additional charges for Mr. Obley are pending for his connection to multiple thefts across over 10 stores. Detectives have returned over 75% of stolen items, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing for the Jefferson Awards