Pueblo Police Detectives found fentanyl and over $100,000 in merchandise while conducting a search warrant

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department made an arrest after finding fentanyl and merchandise while conducting a search warrant. It happened on the 2400 block of Tucci Ln. near Lake Minnequa in Pueblo.

The search was conducted by the Pueblo Police Departments Special Investigations Unit and Crimes Against Property Unit.

Detectives arrested 36-year-old Anthony Obley on charges of Special Offender and Distribution.

Below is a list of what detectives found while conducting the search warrant:



12 guns

Over 63 grams of fentanyl

Over $10,000 in cash

Over $100,000 in stolen merchandise from area retail stores

Over 17 pounds of marijuana

Additional charges for Mr. Obley are pending for his connection to multiple thefts across over 10 stores. Detectives have returned over 75% of stolen items, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

