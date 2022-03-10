Pueblo Police Department reports two puffer vehicle thefts

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department has reported two puffer vehicle thefts Thursday morning.

The department said on its Facebook page that its officers were out patrolling to prevent these incidents from happening.

Leaving your car running and unattended to warm it up in cold weather is called "puffing" and it's illegal in Colorado.

Police say this practice is illegal because criminals will steal your car and then use it to commit other crimes.

A fine for puffing in Colorado Springs will cost you $60.

