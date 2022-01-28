Pueblo Police Department make arrest in December stabbing that left one dead

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department arrested Savannah Mascarenas for Second Degree Murder on Friday.
At approximately 6:07 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2021, police were called to the 2700 block of Sitter Place regarding a disturbance.
When police arrived, a stabbing victim was located and was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
The victim was later identified as 34-year-old, Daniel Mascarenas.
According to police, this was a domestic violence-related incident.
