Pueblo Police Department make arrest in December stabbing that left one dead

Pueblo Police Department
A Pueblo Police Department patrol unit on the scene of a stabbing Saturday morning, December 4, 2021
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jan 28, 2022
PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department arrested Savannah Mascarenas for Second Degree Murder on Friday.

At approximately 6:07 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2021, police were called to the 2700 block of Sitter Place regarding a disturbance.

When police arrived, a stabbing victim was located and was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The victim was later identified as 34-year-old, Daniel Mascarenas.

According to police, this was a domestic violence-related incident.
