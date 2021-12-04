Watch
Pueblo Police seek information in overnight stabbing

Posted at 11:29 AM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 13:39:22-05

PUEBLO — Investigators in Pueblo were looking for information after a man was stabbed Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Sitter Place just after 6 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

When they arrived they found a man with serious injuries from a stabbing.

He was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition. His name has not been released.

The Pueblo Police Department said it was interviewing several people about the incident, and it remained an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ron Gravatt at PPD at (719) 320-6022. You can also contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (7867).

