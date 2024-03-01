Pueblo Police asking for help in locating missing child

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help in locating 10-year-old Shai'Kym "Shia" Senette, who ran away from his home on Cedar St.

Senette was last seen on February 25 wearing shorts and a white shirt with a jungle design on it. He has black hair, and brown eyes, is 4'8" tall, and weighs 80 pounds.

The police say Senette tends to stay in the Bessemer area and frequent the convenience stores there.

If you know where Senette is, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502, or Detective Julee Quintana at (719)320-6045.

