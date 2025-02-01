Pueblo police arrest suspect in a double shooting the day after Christmas

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested one person in connection to a double shooting that happened on December 26, on the 1100 Blk of Egan Ave.

When police arrived, they found one person injured, and another who died from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was later identified as 45-year-old David Modesto Trujillo.

PPD has arrested 24-year-old Destiny Trujillo, on a Second-Degree Murder charge for David's death.

As of now, there is no additional information.





USAFA is no longer listing its 'Diversity and Inclusion Studies' minor on its website The U.S. Air Force Academy has dropped its Diversity and Inclusion Studies minor from its website, which was previously listed along with 19 other minors, according to an archived version of the site. The USAFA is no longer listing its 'Diversity and Inclusion Studies' minor on its website

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.