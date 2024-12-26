Two people were shot in Pueblo Thursday morning, one died from wounds

PUEBLO — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in Pueblo Thursday morning.

According to Pueblo Police, two people were shot along Egan Avenue in the early morning hours around 1:53 a.m. When officers arrived on scene they found one person with an apparent gunshot wound who was dead at the scene.

The department says another person suffering from injuries was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Colorado Springs area hospital.

This marks Pueblo's 20th homicide in 2024 according to the department. The identity of the deceased individual will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

