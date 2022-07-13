Pueblo police arrest 1 juvenile following multiple drive-by shootings

PUEBLO — A juvenile was arrested, and 3 individuals were taken into custody following multiple drive-by shootings Monday night on the north and east sides of Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department received several 911 calls on drive-by shootings that involved a black truck. Callers stated that the truck had exchanged gunfire with another vehicle.

Police located the vehicle on the morning of July 12 in the area of 18th St. and Norwood Ave. Following a pursuit, the truck wrecked near the 3000 block of E. 13th St. Four people ran out of the truck and were pursued by police on foot.

Three individuals were taken into custody, and officers stayed on the scene looking for the fourth at 15th St. between Juan Madrid Ave. and Neilson Ave. The fourth individual later turned themselves in.

A juvenile was arrested in regard to the shootings and is facing charges of vehicle eluding, auto theft, possessing a handgun as a minor, criminal mischief, and domestic violence. He has faced previous charges of felony menacing, hit and run, theft, and retaliation of a witness/victim, according to police.

Two handguns were found on the scene, and an additional handgun was found visible inside the truck.

Additional charges are still pending as the Pueblo Police Department continues to investigate.

_____

