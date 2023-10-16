Pueblo plant expansion driven by Inflation Reduction Act

PUEBLO, Colorado — President Joe Biden is expected to tour the CS WIND manufacturing plant in Pueblo on Monday as part of his Investing in America Tour. The South Korean-based wind tower manufacturer has more than doubled its workforce this year and plans to hire hundreds more to meet growing demand for their products.

"We want to be the number one tower manufacturer, tower supplier of the world," said Chairman Gim Seong-Gon.

The facility was built in 2009 by Danish wind producer Vestas. It was then purchased by CS WIND in 2021.

A White House fact sheet released on the anniversary of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act cites estimates from the US Department of Energy that American wind production will triple by 2030 as a result of the tax credits and other renewable energy incentives contained in the law.

Chairman Gim explained the decision to expand the Pueblo facility came as a result of that increase in demand.

"The market will grow three times, so we need to expand according to your market growth," said Gim.

A year ago, there were 373 employees working at the plant. Gim said their current headcount is 923. They plan to hire up to 1,300 employees in the coming months.

"We basically need welders, and also painters, and we have a lot of work for internal mounting," he said.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar described the jobs as "good paying" for Pueblo citizens.

"We're just so excited that they've been good corporate partners with the City of Pueblo and with our Community."

Gradisar sees this investment by CS WIND as helping to fulfill his vision of Pueblo becoming the renewable energy capital of the state.

"With what we've got going with our solar farms, obviously with what we have going here with CS WIND and the production of wind towers, and I'm hopeful that we can get some solar panel manufacturers here in the not too distant future," Gradisar said.

"I think we just have a bright future in renewable energy."

Gradisar explained the towers produced by CS WIND are compatible with other turbines made by manufacturers like Vestas, Siemens, and GE. When the plant was operated by Vestas the towers were only compatible with the Vestas turbines.

Gradisar is working with the school districts in Pueblo and with Pueblo Community College to create career pathways for CS WIND and other renewable manufacturers in the near future.

"All of these things that are taking place will make for a better, cleaner world, and will help us combat climate change which should be of concern to everybody," he said.

The Pueblo Workforce Center reports starting pay for current job listings at CS WIND varies from $20 to $29 per hour.

Visit ConnectingColorado.com or visit the Pueblo Workforce Center at 212 E. 3rd Street in Pueblo to apply.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.