Pueblo wind power plant expansion to create jobs and lower electricity bills

PUEBLO, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis (D) celebrated a planned expansion of the CS Wind power plant Tuesday. The plant is planned to double in size, creating more jobs and wind energy for the state.

"The success of CS Wind is Colorado's success," said Gov. Polis.

CS Wind is based in South Korea. The wind power plant in Pueblo is its largest plant and wind turbine tower supplier in the world.

"Nobody in the world can compete," said the had of CS Wind of America James Won.

Won said the expansion will create more than 850 jobs.

"My theory is that nobody should have to move from Pueblo in order to make a living," said Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar.

CS Wind officials said the expansion will generate three times more wind energy for Colorado.

The more wind energy, the more families can save on electricity bills long-term, said Gradisar.

"That's important to Pueblo because it have some of the highest electricity rates in the state along the front range," said Gradisar.

CS Wind officials said they chose to partner with Pueblo because of easy access to raw steel.

"[The raw steel is] coming from United States, sometimes from Illinois or Wisconsin, we usually have several of these partners," said Won.

Gov. Polis said Colorado is 7th in the country for supplying win generated energy. He said the expansion gets the state closer to reaching the goal of 100% renewable energy by 2040.

Construction will be done in 3 phases and be complete in 2028 said Won.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.