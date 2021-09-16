Pueblo PD searching for shooting suspects

PUEBLO — On Thursday at about 2:00 a.m., Pueblo P.D. responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Solar Drive.

When officers arrived they contacted two male residents of a home on Solar Drive who said they were sleeping when they were woken up by their barking dogs.

The men said after seeing an unknown male in their back yard trying to steal their marijuana plants, they confronted him.

They chased the male into their front yard and then northbound on Solar Drive. The men said they “cornered” the male near the intersection of Solar Drive and St. Clair Avenue.

After being cornered the male called another unknown male who appeared from around the corner. The second male approached them and began to yell that he was “strapped.” He then lifted his sweatshirt, pulled a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at one of the residents and began firing.

The residents then ran from the scene, as did the suspects. Neither of the residents were struck by the gunfire.

Officers located fourteen spent 9mm shell casings at the scene.

The male who initially trespassed in the residents’ back yard was described as White, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with black pants, black shoes and curly blonde hair.

The male who fired the handgun was simply described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The handgun was described as having a red laser sight attached to it.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Sergeant Flores at (719) 553-2936.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.