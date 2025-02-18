Pueblo organization aims to help students with mental health through art therapy

PUEBLO — A plan is in the works to help children and teenagers with their mental health in Pueblo. The Center of Arts Therapies & Creative Healing (CATCH) Youth just received $150,000 from the Colorado Health Foundation.
The group will use the money to plan out a program that includes the following:
- theater
- singing
- dancing
- drawing
The idea is to help kids and teenagers with their mental health.
"It's time for us to provide this for families in Pueblo so that they can seek help when children are (navigating) their way through a tragedy," said Roxanne Pignanelli with CATCH Youth.
CATCH Youth plans to have a summer camp to test out its arts based program. It is also trying to find a permanent home for art therapy.
___
____
