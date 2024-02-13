Pueblo opens new drive-thru DMV in Bessemer neighborhood

PUEBLO, Colo. — You can now renew your vehicle registration in Pueblo without ever having to get out of the car. Last week, Pueblo County opened up a new drive-thru DMV.

It's located near the intersection of E. Routt Ave. and W. Mesa Ave. in the Bessemer neighborhood. It's where the old Vectra Bank used to be.

Candance Rivera, the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder tells News5 this option was created to take some of the stress off the Pueblo County Motor Vehicle Department, which is located in the Pueblo County Government Building downtown.

"This is so important to have to serve the citizens of Pueblo County with just an added service to make it easier for them to be able to come through the drive-thru, renew their plates, and not have to even leave their cars," said Rivera.

The only services this location does not provide are getting new license plates and title work.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.