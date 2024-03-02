Pueblo opens its first-ever full-scale commercial shared kitchen

PUEBLO, Colo. — Fuel Kitchens is a brand-new space in Pueblo where bakers and makers can cook, prepare, and package their food. It is the first-ever full-scale commercial shared kitchen in the Steel City.

The space is divided into three parts. There is a bakery, where people can prepare breads, pastries, and cakes, a saute kitchen, as well as a large area for people to wash dishes.

Local food entrepreneurs, catering companies, and food trucks in Pueblo can now use this kitchen to help start or grow their businesses.

“Today I'm so hyped about being here,” said Lisa Enclade, who owns Enclade Taste of New Orleans catering. “I'm passionate about it, I love to eat. I love to cook."

Enclade’s was a restaurant on 4th Street in Pueblo for seven years.

“Then I lost my two star employees to Louisiana and Mississippi and Texas. So, it's kind of hard to introduce someone to make a roux,” said Enclade.

Without the proper employees, Enclade was forced to close up shop and switch over to catering, but she had another roadblock. Where was she going to prepare all of the food?

“I waited and waited and waited and I could never find the right place. And then, talking to Dillon, he goes, 'you know what? They're going to be opening a commissary kitchen' and I'm like, 'what?' And there it was,” said Enclade.

Enclade said because of Fuel Kitchens, she was able to relaunch her business.

“Just the storage, the freezer, they have a lot of stuff that we're limited to when we're trying to do business out of the house. So, this is really, really putting its top notch,” said Enclade.

Jolene Collins is the Director of Operations and Mentorship at Fuel Kitchens. Collins said the 3,000 square foot kitchen will allow ten makers to be able to cook and prepare their food at once.

“We have a special software program that will allow makers to schedule their time on a calendar, so you'll be able to see who's using the kitchen, when and with what equipment, and that'll help people share space,” said Collins.

Collins said health and safety are top priorities.

"First of all, we require that all of our makers come in with a pretty high level of food safety training. So that's our first step in making sure that we're running a kitchen in a really professional way,” said Collins.

Every maker is responsible for keeping their area clean, and there are posters around the kitchen to remind them.

“Then we come behind them for deep cleaning and maintenance of all of our equipment,” said Collins.

Fuel Kitchens is inspected by the health department.

“Each of our makers depending on what kind of business they're running and what products they're making, they'll each undergo their own inspections,” said Collins.

With makers and bakers already cooking up their specialties, Collins hopes this kitchen will elevate Pueblo's food culture.

“A space like this is really going to unlock that. Food entrepreneur, just kind of zest that I really see in Pueblo. So I'm really excited for people to make food here,” said Collins.

There are still openings for businesses and local entrepreneurs to come in and use this space. You can sign up and find more information on Fuel Kitchens website.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.