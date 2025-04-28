Pueblo officer shot, leading to gun battle with a teen Monday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo Police officer was injured Monday morning and a teen is in custody following a chase and gun battle.

Pueblo Police say they received a report just after midnight for a shooting and assault near Northern and Abriendo Avenues. When police responded, they noticed a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the area of 4th Street and Glendale Avenue. Police say a passenger from the original report got out of the vehicle and carjacked another vehicle at gunpoint.

"An officer attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, at which point the suspect began firing at the officer, resulting in a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the officer," police wrote in a news release, "The suspect was pursued by officers as he fled the scene and exchanged gunfire in the 4600 block of Thatcher Avenue. Officers successfully stopped the vehicle using tactical vehicle intervention. The suspect, identified as a 16-year-old male, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, is in custody, and was transported to a local hospital."

The suspect is not being publicly identified, likely because of their age.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Response Team is now leading the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to reach out to Pueblo Police at 719-553-2502, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 (STOP).





