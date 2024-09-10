Watch Now
Pueblo nonprofit asking for help following latest homeless camp removal

PUEBLO — After the latest homeless camp removal, a Pueblo nonprofit needs your help. The Southern Colorado (SoCo) Harm Reduction Association says more than 50 people who were impacted by the camp removal have asked for help.

Concern for where homeless will go as Pueblo preps for large encampment sweeps

"We want to be able to provide resources to the people that have had everything taken from them," said Jude Solano with the SoCo Harm Reduction Association. "So, this is a way for neighbors to give back to neighbors. It's simple, it's easy, and trust me, you will feel that much greater about humanity when you do it."

Some of the items the group is asking for include the following:

  • two to four person tents
  • waterproof tarps
  • water socks
  • shoes
  • clothing
  • bug spray
  • blankets
  • sleeping pads
  • drinks
  • food
  • dog food

If you have any questions or for more information, you can call the SoCo Harm Reduction Association at (719)289-7149.

___



