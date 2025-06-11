Pueblo Municipal Justice Center closed Wednesday due to air conditioning issue

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Municipal Justice Center will be closed Wednesday due to an air conditioning issue. This means municipal court hearings in Pueblo are on hold.

While the building remains closed to the public and non-essential staff, city personnel will continue to work through the problem.

Anyone who had a scheduled court date on Wednesday needs to call the court directly at (719)562-3810.

Officials say they will announce when the building will reopen as soon as repairs are complete.

