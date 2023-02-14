Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar announces Declaration of Temporary Housing and Shelter Emergency in Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO — Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 14th, and ending at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 18th.

The city continues to prepare for the coming cold ahead of what could be one of the biggest winter storms of the year so far.

During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless.

____

