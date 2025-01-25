Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham delivers first State of the City Address Friday

PUEBLO — Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham said she's prioritizing the city's finances and public safety during her first State of the City Address.

She delivered the address Friday morning at Pueblo Memorial Hall. Mayor Graham is proposing a ballot measure asking voters to approve a 3.5% food tax to generate more revenue for the city.

Mayor Graham says beefing up the city's police force and cleaning up homeless camps along Fountain Creek are also at the top of her agenda.

"I'm going to try to keep my promises to the community over the next three years and really drive Pueblo into being a staple city in Colorado," said Mayor Graham.

The mayor also pointed to the city's efforts to do the following as some of her top accomplishments since taking office:



provide housing for the homeless

construction beginning on the next phase of the Riverwalk

launch of the Real Time Crime Center

You can watch Mayor Graham's State of the City Address below:

WATCH: Pueblo's State of the City

___





AL lawmakers expect the president to move Space Command from Colorado Springs In President Donald Trump's first week in office, some expected he would announce moving Space Command from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama. Economist talks about impact of potential Space Command move from Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.