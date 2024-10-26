Pueblo man paralyzed in fall donates $15,000 to CSU Pueblo from 'Break Your Neck 5K' Fundraiser

PUEBLO — A man in Pueblo who told me breaking his neck saved his life has donated thousands of dollars to CSU Pueblo to help people like him recover. I introduced you to Kenny White earlier this year. Watch White's story below:

White broke his neck nearly a year ago when he jumped on his couch while playing with his two young daughters in their home. He said he immediately lost all feeling from the neck down and doctors told him he may never walk again. Thankfully, he beat the odds and is walking now, and often running. He said that injury saved his life because it ended his long battle with addiction.

White was determined to help people like him and wanted to create a nursing scholarship in honor of the neurosurgeon who made it possible for him to walk again, Dr. Rahul Singh. White says his gratitude honors both Dr. Singh and the nurses who helped him recover.

Last month, he organized the "Break your Neck 5K: Walk, Run or Roll" at the CSU Thunderbowl to help fund it. More than 300 people showed up to help White raise awareness about spinal cord injury and recovery.

CSU Pueblo Kenny White presents a check to CSU Pueblo on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Today, White told us he's thankful to the people who helped get him back on his feet and believed he could organize the run.

"The community came together, obviously Channel 5 stepped up to support us, to get the word out about what we were doing," said White. "It's just a dream come true really from where we were to where we are now and we're just getting started."

CSU Pueblo tells us $13,000 went to provide nursing scholarships and $2,000 dollars went to CSU Pueblo's track coach to support athletics. White says he plans to continue to host the "Break Your Neck 5K" every year.

