Pueblo man battling serious disease has lifelong dream come true

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A lifelong dream is coming true for a Pueblo man battling a serious disease. Cesar Malagon, who is 25-year-old, has muscular dystrophy, a disease that impacts the bones.

Thanks to a partnership between Project Sol Flower, UCHealth Life Line, and Sangre de Cristo Community Care, Malagon was able to live out his dream to fly in a helicopter around southern Colorado.

"I'm happy I'm able to do things that I want and do I what I like, I have a lot of wishes I wish I could do and this is one of them that I'm happy it's able to happen," said Malagon.

Malagon was able to fly over his house on the east side of Pueblo. From there, his helicopter trip took him to Lake Pueblo and the Royal Gorge.

