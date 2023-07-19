Pueblo library to close beginning in August to begin renovations

PUEBLO — Starting Tuesday, August 1st, The Barkman Branch Library is scheduled to be closed until 2024 for renovations.
According to the Pueblo City-County Library District’s master facilities plan, the Barkman location is the next library in line to receive major renovations. Improvements to be made include:
- the addition of an outdoor, pedestrian bridge that will connect the library to a nearby park
- the creation of dedicated spaces for children, teens, and adults
- the creation of "A Maker Space" that will be used for STEM programs
- the expansion of the library's meeting room
- the addition of two new study rooms
- as well as the addition of several security features
The new and updated security features include:
- updated indoor CCTV
- the addition of parking lot security cameras
- the addition of environmental sensors in the restrooms
- the addition of extra on-site security staff
- the addition of extra public parking
- the addition of enhanced outdoor lighting
- the addition of lower bookshelves
The $4.2 million project is being led by HBM Architects and Interior Designers of Cleveland, OH. One of the same companies that handled the renovations at Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library.
Construction is being managed by a local company, H.W. Houston Construction.
While the renovations are underway, the public is encouraged to visit Pueblo City-County Library District's other locations, such as:
- Tom L. and Anna Marie Giodone Branch Library
- Greenhorn Valley Branch Library
- Lamb Branch Library
- Library at the Y
- Patrick A. Lucero Branch Library
- Pueblo West Branch Library
Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.