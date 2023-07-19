Pueblo library to close beginning in August to begin renovations

PUEBLO — Starting Tuesday, August 1st, The Barkman Branch Library is scheduled to be closed until 2024 for renovations.

According to the Pueblo City-County Library District’s master facilities plan, the Barkman location is the next library in line to receive major renovations. Improvements to be made include:



the addition of an outdoor, pedestrian bridge that will connect the library to a nearby park

the creation of dedicated spaces for children, teens, and adults

the creation of "A Maker Space" that will be used for STEM programs

the expansion of the library's meeting room

the addition of two new study rooms

as well as the addition of several security features

The new and updated security features include:

updated indoor CCTV

the addition of parking lot security cameras

the addition of environmental sensors in the restrooms

the addition of extra on-site security staff

the addition of extra public parking

the addition of enhanced outdoor lighting

the addition of lower bookshelves

The $4.2 million project is being led by HBM Architects and Interior Designers of Cleveland, OH. One of the same companies that handled the renovations at Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library.

Construction is being managed by a local company, H.W. Houston Construction.

While the renovations are underway, the public is encouraged to visit Pueblo City-County Library District's other locations, such as:



Tom L. and Anna Marie Giodone Branch Library

Greenhorn Valley Branch Library

Lamb Branch Library

Library at the Y

Patrick A. Lucero Branch Library

Pueblo West Branch Library

Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library ____

