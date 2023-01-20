Local libraries will conduct screening tests after meth contamination grows at libraries across the state

The Pikes Peak Library District will conduct screening tests after Colorado libraries have seen a spike in methamphetamine contamination. The tests will soon be taking place at all of PPLD's locations.

On Dec. 22, a library in Littleton shut down after meth was detected in one of the bathrooms. Following the shutdown in Littleton, 2 other libraries were shut down after screening tests came back positive for methamphetamine.

Our affiliates at Denver7 reported on 2 other libraries that were affected, Boulder and Englewood.

Although there is no known exposure to any PPLD facilities, leadership wants to ensure the safety of its staff and visitors.

PPLD is planning on contracting a local vendor who will be certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment. Screening tests will be conducted inside all public restrooms at 15 of PPLD's locations.

The testing will determine if any hazardous levels need to be addressed. The process will take approximately 3-4 weeks.

Any updates and more information will be added as it becomes available.

____

