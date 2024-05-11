Pueblo Library District seeking to preserve the history of Southeastern Colorado through your images

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo City-County Library District wants to preserve more history in Southeastern Colorado.

The district received a $250,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation, a group that helps communities with arts and humanities projects.

The money will go toward creating memory labs to digitally archive the history of the 16 counties in Southeastern Colorado.

"We want to represent the culture, the people, and the history of this region, and in order to do that, we're calling on the public to bring their family collections in and scan them to provide access to them and to preserve them for generations to come," said Aaron Ramirez, with the Pueblo City-County Library District.

The library district says you can come for free do-it-yourself digitization on the third floor of the Rawlings Library. You can view the hours for digitization below, the district says a reservation is required.

Monday through Friday



10:00 am to 12:30 pm

12:30 pm to 3:00 pm

3:00 pm to 5:30 pm

5:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Fridays and Saturdays



10:00 am to 12:30 pm

12:30 pm to 3:00 pm

3:00 pm to 5:30 pm

For the AV Station, there are two 5 hour sessions Monday - Thursday



10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you want to schedule a reservation or learn more click here.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.