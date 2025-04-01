Pueblo Library District letting library card holders pick up gardening seeds

PUEBLO — As the old saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers," and the Pueblo Library District wants to help with that process.

The District's "Seed Library" is now open. This is done in partnership with the Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU) Extension office.

As long as you have a library card, you can get seeds for different fruits and vegetables for free, along with renting out garden tools. The Library District also has classes that will teach you how to garden.

"We pair them with a master gardener," said Nick Potter with the Pueblo City-County Library District. "We pair them with the equipment and the seeds that they need and watching them walk out with a smile on their face and just like the opportunity to able to try and grow whatever they want to grow is such a great opportunity for us at the library."

If you want more information about this program, click here.

