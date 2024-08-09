Pueblo leaders creating lodging ordinance following shut down of two hotels

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo is planning to put stricter rules on hotels. City leaders are creating a lodging ordinance after the Rodeway Inn and Val U Stay Inn and Suites were forced to shut down this year because of frequent calls to police for things like homicides, illegal drugs, and stolen vehicles.
Parts of the ordinance would include more police involvement in licensing and inspections and would require routine background checks on owners.
"This is all about public safety and it's about keeping our businesses that we already have that are contributing sales tax providers to the city," said Mayor Heather Graham of Pueblo. "It's about keeping them, and it's also about keeping visitors safe who come into the city."
City Council plans to vote on the ordinance by the end of the month.
