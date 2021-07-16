Pueblo jury finds man guilty of killing and dismembering his mother

Anthony Cuevas was found guilty of murder for the death of his mother, Maria Cuevas-Garcia, in 2019. Her remains were found in a dumpster and by the Arkansas River.

During the two-week-long jury trial, the prosecution had plans to call more than 100 witnesses and experts in the case. A jury made their decision on the first-degree murder charge Friday morning. Under Colorado law, Cuevas received a mandatory life sentence.

Melanie Cuevas, Anthony's wife, is also facing separate charges pertaining to the murder if her mother-in-law. They discussed potential conflicts that could occur within Anthony's trial, depending on how his wife's charges unfold. Her trial is scheduled to take place in October.

“They just want to keep it separate. They’re two separate cases. Two separate sets of facts, the whole bit, and so they don’t want another set of facts influencing this case and the possibility of a mistrial,” said Judge Dennis Maes, providing some insight into the issue.

As the case resurfaces over a year and a half since part of Garcia's dismembered body was first found, many of those who knew her are reliving her death.

“Everybody's still feeling pretty sad about it. They were good people and she was a good lady, and their grandkids lost a good grandma,” said Jeff Velasquez, who says he lived next door to Garcia and her husband, Ron, for roughly 12 years at his mother's house. She is one of those 153 people on the witness list.

Velasquez says he was not living at home at the time of Garcia's murder, but claims that as soon as he saw the camera footage (below), he "knew immediately" that he recognized the car. The car in the video where a figure is seen pulling a suitcase from a trunk and tossing it in a dumpster is suspected to be Ron's.

On October 17, 2019, Pueblo police officers found some of the remains of 58-year-old Maria Cuevas-Garcia inside that dumpster.

Security video released later in the day shows a man placing objects into the dumpster outside a car wash on Ivywood Lane.

Pueblo Police Department Pueblo Police released this image of a man placing a suitcase in a dumpster after finding a woman's body inside. (Oct. 2019)

As the coroner's office made a positive identification of the victim, police were also trying to determine the location of the rest of her remains. According to police, Maria Cuevas-Garcia's head, hands, and feet were removed by her killer. In April 2020, additional remains were found alongside the Arkansas River.

Several days after the body was dumped, 36-year-old Anthony Cuevas and his wife, Melanie, were arrested outside a restaurant. Police charged the son with first-degree murder and for a parole violation. The wife was charged with criminal impersonation.

Detectives believe she was killed inside her own home, where the son was staying following his release from prison.

Destia Hamilton Mary Cuevas-Garcia and her granddaughter, Destia Hamilton, pose for a picture.

The victim's granddaughter, Destia Hamilton, told News5 in 2019, "She was pretty much the life of our family, she loved to be involved in everything, she was very selfless and helpful," said Hamilton.

Hamilton said she had been living with her grandmother since 2015, but moved out when her uncle moved into the home. "For him to do this after she was willing to open her home to him and feed him and his wife, you know, it just doesn't make any sense," said Hamilton.