Pueblo hosting free tree debris drop-off following recent snowstorm

PUEBLO — Pueblo residents will have a chance to get rid of tree debris after the recent snowstorm. City officials say a free drop-off location will be open this Friday through Sunday at Pueblo Wood Products on East Northern Avenue.
The location will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Officials say the following will be accepted:
- trees
- branches
- limbs
They say commercial waste will not be accepted, and commercial vehicles will be turned away.
___
Original Drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum
The Money Museum in Colorado Springs features an original drawing of the medal by its designer, John Sinnock. It gives people the chance to learn about the history of the medal, and it's representation of the dangers members of the Armed Forces face.
____
