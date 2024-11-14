Pueblo hosting free tree debris drop-off following recent snowstorm

PUEBLO — Pueblo residents will have a chance to get rid of tree debris after the recent snowstorm. City officials say a free drop-off location will be open this Friday through Sunday at Pueblo Wood Products on East Northern Avenue.

The location will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Officials say the following will be accepted:



trees

branches

limbs

They say commercial waste will not be accepted, and commercial vehicles will be turned away.

___





Original Drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum The Money Museum in Colorado Springs features an original drawing of the medal by its designer, John Sinnock. It gives people the chance to learn about the history of the medal, and it's representation of the dangers members of the Armed Forces face. Original drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.