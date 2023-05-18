Watch Now
Pueblo honors fallen peace officers at the Riverwalk Wednesday

Posted at 9:16 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 23:24:41-04

PUEBLO, COLORADO — Peace officers who made the ultimate sacrifice were honored in Pueblo on Wednesday. The annual Pueblo Fallen Peace Officer Memorial Salute happened at the Riverwalk in downtown Pueblo.

A ceremony was held honoring the 20 peace officers who died in the line of duty from the Pueblo Police Department, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, and Colorado State Patrol.

"It is a solemn time for me, their friendship their leadership their compassion and their service above self is something that is above reproach," said Major Brian Lyons with Colorado State Patrol.

The three law enforcement agencies are in the process of creating a physical memorial on the Pueblo Riverwalk.
