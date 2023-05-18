Pueblo honors fallen peace officers at the Riverwalk Wednesday

PUEBLO, COLORADO — Peace officers who made the ultimate sacrifice were honored in Pueblo on Wednesday. The annual Pueblo Fallen Peace Officer Memorial Salute happened at the Riverwalk in downtown Pueblo.

A ceremony was held honoring the 20 peace officers who died in the line of duty from the Pueblo Police Department, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, and Colorado State Patrol.

HONORING FALLEN PUEBLO AREA PEACE OFFICERS: People are gathered at the @PuebloRiverwalk for the annual Pueblo Fallen Peace Officer Memorial Salute. This event is happening the same week as National Police Week. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/Oqm17cA2XJ — Carl Winder KOAA 🐢 (@CWinderKOAA) May 17, 2023

"It is a solemn time for me, their friendship their leadership their compassion and their service above self is something that is above reproach," said Major Brian Lyons with Colorado State Patrol.

The three law enforcement agencies are in the process of creating a physical memorial on the Pueblo Riverwalk.

