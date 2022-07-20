PUEBLO, CO — Teenagers are needed to help with the future of Pueblo.

The Pueblo Health Department's Communities That Care program wants four people from ages 13 to 20 to join the Youth Advisory Board.

The group teams with adults to organize events, provide resources and give a voice to the teens and kids in Pueblo.

"Our main focus is to reduce youth substance use and with that, we try to plan these different events that are healthy and pro-social that the youth can visit so they are not out doing drugs or drinking alcohol," said Devin Klock with the Pueblo Youth Advisory Board.

If you want more information about the group or if you want to sign up, visit their website.

The deadline to sign up is Aug. 1.

