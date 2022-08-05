Pueblo Health Department to host free waste tire collection event

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Health Department needs your help to fight illegal dumping and a health hazard.

The department is hosting a free waste tire collection event.

The event is happening Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Recycleworks near Stockyard and La Crosse on the southeast side of Pueblo.

"It is very important because waste tires, when it rains, it collects water and it is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and mosquitoes can carry West Nile Virus," said Adam Avina with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

You are limited to dumping eight tires and must register for the event online.

_____

