Pueblo Health Department checks food daily at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — Food is a staple at the Colorado State Fair and we are highlighting the people who keep you safe to make sure you don't get sick from eating that turkey leg.

Inspectors from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) are at the fair each day checking on every food vendor to make sure they aren't any health code violations.

"It's important to do this every day," said Shyanne Urdiales with PDPHE. "We want to keep up with all of our vendors, make sure that all safe food practices are happening all the time, just not when we're not here."

At least eight inspectors go to the fair to check the food vendors.

