Pueblo group wants public registry for domestic violence

PUEBLO — Over 9,600 people have signed a petition is support of Colorado creating a public registry for abusers found guilty of domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and October 21 is Purple Thursday, a national recognition of survivors or domestic violence.

The group spearheading the idea of a public registry want to use the month to push their petition.

"The benefits would be that if somebody were dangerous, there's a chance that you could find their name on that list and stay away from them," said Gabrielle Skubal, who lost her best friend, Nicole Stephenson to domestic violence.

Stephenson's abuser pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year and will serve 18 years in prison. Stephenson eventually died of injuries sustained after her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Turner, beat her.

Skubal fears once he is released, other women will fall victim to his abuse.

"If she had known that this is the kind of monster she was dealing with, there's a huge chance she wouldn't have gotten this far into the relationship. So, to prevent someone else from going through that is super important to me," said Skubal.

Skubal began "Nicole's Army" and connected with others who have had similar experiences.

She and other advocates for domestic violence victims created the petition with a goal of reaching 10,000 signatures and getting the attention of Governor Jared Polis, hoping to spark change.

"We should be doing something so that this is less of an issue, not just having an awareness month," said Skubal.

Right now, the petition has 9,630 signatures.