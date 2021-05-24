Watch
Anticipation grows in wake of fatal domestic violence case sentencing

Gabrielle Skubal
33-year-old Nicole Stephenson died on February 19, 2020.
Pueblo family perplexed by proposed plea in domestic violence homicide
Posted at 10:50 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 12:50:30-04

PUEBLO — In the last full week of May, Nathan Turner faces multiple sentencing hearings for cases of domestic violence, including an incident that the family says resulted in the death of Nicole Stephenson.

Most recently, family and friends of Stephenson protested outside of the Pueblo courthouse in response to a plea deal on the table in which Turner pleads guilty to manslaughter, a class 4 felony. The District Attorney's office explained that Turner could serve anywhere from four to eighteen years in prison, depending on the judge's decision.

On May 24 at 3:00 pm and May 26 at 2:00 pm protests are being held again at the courthouse, urging the judge not to accept the plea deal. Since the document was filed on March 17, community members have launched a petition in disapproval of how the District Attorney is handling the case and requesting his removal.

Posts in the #NicolesArmy Facebook Page also ask that members call Judge Flesher's office and ask him to decide against Turner's proposed plea deal.

News 5 will have full coverage of the protest and the results of the hearings throughout the week.

