Anticipation grows in wake of fatal domestic violence case sentencing

PUEBLO — In the last full week of May, Nathan Turner faces multiple sentencing hearings for cases of domestic violence, including an incident that the family says resulted in the death of Nicole Stephenson.

Most recently, family and friends of Stephenson protested outside of the Pueblo courthouse in response to a plea deal on the table in which Turner pleads guilty to manslaughter, a class 4 felony. The District Attorney's office explained that Turner could serve anywhere from four to eighteen years in prison, depending on the judge's decision.

On May 24 at 3:00 pm and May 26 at 2:00 pm protests are being held again at the courthouse, urging the judge not to accept the plea deal. Since the document was filed on March 17, community members have launched a petition in disapproval of how the District Attorney is handling the case and requesting his removal.

Posts in the #NicolesArmy Facebook Page also ask that members call Judge Flesher's office and ask him to decide against Turner's proposed plea deal.

