Pueblo football rivals hold a pep rally at a local senior facility

PUEBLO — The oldest high school football rivalry west of the Mississippi river is Friday night. But today, both Central and Centennial high schools came together to bring a few senior citizens the experience of team spirit.

A pep rally was held at the Brookdale Senior Living Facility in honor of the upcoming Bell Game. Alumni of both schools were entertained by the school's dance and cheer teams.

KOAA News5 spoke with students from both schools about what the rivalry means to them.

The Bell game is scheduled for this Friday night at 7 PM and you can catch all the Friday Football Fever highlights with KOAA News5 Sports Reporter Bradey King.

