Pueblo first responders participate in Special Olympics torch run Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — First responders in Pueblo are running for a good cause as they participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) to raise awareness for Special Olympics Colorado.

Pueblo law enforcement officers carried the torch three miles to raise money for the nonprofit Wednesday morning.

The torch run went from the Pueblo Police Department downtown to the Red Lobster on the north side of the city. One state trooper says he can't think of a better way to spend his morning.

"It's one of those that's near and dear to my heart and I look forward to it every year... to have an opportunity to see the athletes that we have here in our community and I've been doing this for several years, so I've got to see them grow up," said Maj. Brian Lyons with Colorado State Patrol.

More than 30 people ran to raise more than $1,000. To learn more about LETR, visit the Special Olympics website.

Last week, Special Olympics Colorado hosted its first ever athletic signing day at Pine Creek High School.

WATCH: Special Olympics Colorado hosts first ever athletic signing day Friday

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit Special Olympics Colorado's website.

___





Human Remains Found At Colorado Springs Golf Course The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said officers responded to a report of a human bone found at Patty Jewett Golf Course. Officers were seen searching the area near a small creek by the sixth hole about 100 yards from the clubhouse. A Metro Crime Lab truck and a vehicle with the El Paso County Coroner's Officer were also on the scene with police. Human bone found at Patty Jewett Golf Course

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.